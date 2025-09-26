Cash Chaos: Sarpanch's Fiery Protest Ignites Latur
In Latur, Maharashtra, Sarpanch Rahul Makanikar was booked for throwing cash at a tehsildar in protest over alleged administrative failures in assessing crop damage after heavy rains and floods. His actions led to protests from revenue department staff, while villagers rallied in his defense against 'exaggerated charges'.
- Country:
- India
A sarpanch in Latur, Maharashtra, found himself at the center of controversy after hurling bundles of cash at a tehsildar in protest. The incident, spurred by alleged failures in crop damage assessments amid severe rains, escalated tensions between the local administration and villagers.
The act of defiance by Sarpanch Rahul Makanikar was prompted by the administration's perceived negligence. As the situation unfolded, revenue department staff staged protests demanding Makanikar's arrest, creating a standoff that has drawn considerable attention.
Villagers in Makni, however, have rallied behind Makanikar, accusing authorities of imposing exaggerated charges against him. Amidst the chaos, farmers continue to suffer substantial losses due to the unaddressed flood damage, with tensions remaining high in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
