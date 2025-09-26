Left Menu

The Great Pretender: Unraveling the Odisha Police Fraud Case

Odisha Police arrested a man named Rahul S. Ranawat for impersonating law enforcement and army officials. He was found with fake uniforms, badges, and a modified vehicle. Authorities are investigating his motives and the extent of his fraudulent activities, including any financial benefits or accomplices.

The Odisha Police have apprehended a man for impersonating security officials, raising concerns over security and fraudulent activities. Identified as Rahul S. Ranawat, the suspect was found in possession of fake uniforms and a modified vehicle resembling a police car.

Authorities became suspicious after noticing a Jharkhand-registered vehicle parked near a hotel for an extended period. An investigation revealed that the car was illegally outfitted with police insignia and siren lights, leading to further inquiry and the eventual arrest.

A search resulted in the seizure of a firearm and an array of police paraphernalia. Police officials stated that Ranawat posed as an officer from various forces, exploiting the authority and trust associated with their roles. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the scope of his fraudulent activities and the presence of any accomplices.

