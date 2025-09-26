Left Menu

Extension of AFSPA: Controversy and Control in the Northeast

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is extended for six months in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh due to law and order issues. The Act, often criticized as draconian, gives armed forces extensive powers in 'disturbed areas'. Protests for its withdrawal continue in the Northeast and Kashmir.

Updated: 26-09-2025 21:53 IST
Extension of AFSPA: Controversy and Control in the Northeast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was extended on Friday for six months across most of Manipur, excluding specific areas under 13 police stations due to ongoing law and order concerns. The Union home ministry extended AFSPA to nine districts in Nagaland and several areas in Arunachal Pradesh, effective October 1.

The controversial AFSPA, criticized for its draconian provisions, grants armed forces in disturbed regions broad authority to search, arrest, and fire at will. The Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed calls for its complete repeal. Manipur, under President's rule since February, initially had AFSPA restrictions eased in 2022, which were re-imposed in 2024 following ethnic conflicts.

In Nagaland, nine districts and multiple police station areas remain under AFSPA, while in Arunachal Pradesh, districts bordering Assam continue to be under the Act. Union Home Minister Amit Shah noted that AFSPA had been removed from 70% of the Northeast, although it remains active in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

