Swift Justice: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime in 14-Day Trial

In a landmark case, a special court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the reprehensible crime of raping his one-year-old stepdaughter. The conviction and sentencing remarkably concluded in just 14 days, underscoring the expedited legal process.

Presiding over the case, Special Judge Ram Avtar Prasad found the accused guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to prosecution lawyer Prabhu Narayan Singh. The crime, reported by the child's mother, occurred on July 18 when she was out working in the fields.

The rapid trial commenced on September 15 following the submission of a charge sheet on September 12. The prosecution presented five witnesses whose testimonies were pivotal in securing the life sentence for the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)