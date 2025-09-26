Left Menu

Swift Justice: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime in 14-Day Trial

A special court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his one-year-old stepdaughter, wrapping up the case in just 14 days. Convicted under the POCSO Act, the accused was found guilty after the court fast-tracked proceedings with evidence from five witnesses and a compelling prosecution argument.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:05 IST
Swift Justice: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime in 14-Day Trial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark case, a special court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the reprehensible crime of raping his one-year-old stepdaughter. The conviction and sentencing remarkably concluded in just 14 days, underscoring the expedited legal process.

Presiding over the case, Special Judge Ram Avtar Prasad found the accused guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to prosecution lawyer Prabhu Narayan Singh. The crime, reported by the child's mother, occurred on July 18 when she was out working in the fields.

The rapid trial commenced on September 15 following the submission of a charge sheet on September 12. The prosecution presented five witnesses whose testimonies were pivotal in securing the life sentence for the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies DMK Cadres Amidst Political Jabs

Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies DMK Cadres Amidst Political Jabs

 India
2
From Quiz Champs to Siachen: Youth Embark on Unprecedented Expedition

From Quiz Champs to Siachen: Youth Embark on Unprecedented Expedition

 India
3
Abrupt Halt: Abra Ends Merger Talks Between Gol and Azul

Abrupt Halt: Abra Ends Merger Talks Between Gol and Azul

 Global
4
Maharashtra Braces for Torrential Downpours: Official Advisory Issued

Maharashtra Braces for Torrential Downpours: Official Advisory Issued

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025