Scandal Unveiled: Shocking Discoveries in Gurugram Police Lines

An investigation in Gurugram Police Lines has uncovered a pistol, cartridges, and nearly two kilograms of marijuana from the apartment of Assistant Sub Inspector Pokhar Ram. The discovery followed dowry harassment allegations and threats made by Ram towards his daughter-in-law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking turn of events unfolded in Gurugram Police Lines as authorities seized a pistol, cartridges, and nearly two kilograms of marijuana from the apartment of an Exempted Assistant Sub Inspector (EASI). This action followed a complaint filed by the EASI's daughter-in-law accusing him of dowry harassment.

The flat, allocated to Pokhar Ram, was raided by a police team with a duty magistrate and ACP (city) Vishnu Dayal present. An FIR has been registered against Pokhar Ram and his family members at the Civil Lines police station.

The complainant, Meenu, wife of Ramjilal, alleged not only harassment and assault from her in-laws but also claimed that her father-in-law dealt in marijuana and illegal weapons. These grave allegations put a spotlight on the integrity and operations within Gurugram Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

