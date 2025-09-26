Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

A Chinese student and vocal advocate for Tibetan rights, Zhang Yadi, has been detained by authorities in China, according to close friends. Her arrest underscores Beijing's heightened efforts to suppress dissent both domestically and internationally.

Zhang, 22, was detained in Changsha on suspicions of inciting separatism after returning to visit family. Her detention is part of China's broader crackdown on activism, particularly in border regions like Tibet, which Beijing perceives as a threat to national unity.

Human Rights Watch has called for her immediate release, while critics argue that China's policies aim to monitor and control the speech of Chinese nationals living abroad. Zhang's friends fear that her outspokenness on Tibetan issues may have compromised her safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)