Left Menu

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Zhang Yadi, a Chinese student and advocate for Tibetan rights in Europe, has been detained by Chinese authorities on charges of inciting separatism. Her detention highlights China's increasing efforts to silence dissent among overseas citizens. Human Rights groups urge Beijing to release her unconditionally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:50 IST
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown
  • Country:
  • United States

A Chinese student and vocal advocate for Tibetan rights, Zhang Yadi, has been detained by authorities in China, according to close friends. Her arrest underscores Beijing's heightened efforts to suppress dissent both domestically and internationally.

Zhang, 22, was detained in Changsha on suspicions of inciting separatism after returning to visit family. Her detention is part of China's broader crackdown on activism, particularly in border regions like Tibet, which Beijing perceives as a threat to national unity.

Human Rights Watch has called for her immediate release, while critics argue that China's policies aim to monitor and control the speech of Chinese nationals living abroad. Zhang's friends fear that her outspokenness on Tibetan issues may have compromised her safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Finish: India's Nerve-Wracking Win in the Asia Cup

Thrilling Finish: India's Nerve-Wracking Win in the Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
2
UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff

UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff

 Global
3
Sitapur School Scandal: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Assault

Sitapur School Scandal: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Assault

 India
4
Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Criticism

Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Cr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025