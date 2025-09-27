Left Menu

DJI's Legal Battle: Judge Upholds Military Links Allegation

A U.S. judge has rejected a request by China-based drone maker DJI to be removed from the Department of Defense's list of Chinese military-linked companies. DJI faces restrictions on U.S. contracts, while it remains evaluated for legal options, arguing its case as unlawful and misguided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 01:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The legal battle involving China-based DJI, the world's leading drone maker, reached a critical juncture as a U.S. judge denied its effort to exit the Pentagon's list of companies allegedly linked to Beijing's military. Judge Paul Friedman in Washington, D.C., affirmed the Defense Department's stance that DJI contributes to the 'Chinese defense industrial base.'

Despite DJI's arguments against its military associations, the court upheld the listing that restricts the company from participating in certain U.S. contracts and programs. DJI, expressing disappointment, is considering its legal avenues, claiming the decision applies broadly and unjustly compared to other unlisted firms.

The implications of the decision reflect heightened national security concerns regarding U.S. engagements with Chinese tech companies. This ruling is part of a broader context where U.S. authorities scrutinize the ties of technology firms like DJI and lidar manufacturer Hesai Group with the Chinese military establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

