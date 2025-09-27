DJI's Legal Battle: Judge Upholds Military Links Allegation

The legal battle involving China-based DJI, the world's leading drone maker, reached a critical juncture as a U.S. judge denied its effort to exit the Pentagon's list of companies allegedly linked to Beijing's military. Judge Paul Friedman in Washington, D.C., affirmed the Defense Department's stance that DJI contributes to the 'Chinese defense industrial base.'

Despite DJI's arguments against its military associations, the court upheld the listing that restricts the company from participating in certain U.S. contracts and programs. DJI, expressing disappointment, is considering its legal avenues, claiming the decision applies broadly and unjustly compared to other unlisted firms.

The implications of the decision reflect heightened national security concerns regarding U.S. engagements with Chinese tech companies. This ruling is part of a broader context where U.S. authorities scrutinize the ties of technology firms like DJI and lidar manufacturer Hesai Group with the Chinese military establishment.

