States Fight Back Against Federal Gender Policy Mandate
A coalition of Democratic-led states has filed a lawsuit to challenge the Trump administration's directive that requires the removal of 'gender ideology' references from sexual health education to receive federal grants. The states argue this policy is unlawful and threatens funding for essential programs.
A group of Democratic-led states has initiated legal action against the Trump administration, seeking to overturn a policy that mandates the excision of 'gender ideology' from sexual health curricula in exchange for federal grant funding.
Filed in a federal court in Eugene, Oregon, the lawsuit represents 16 states and the District of Columbia, who claim the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' recent policy infringes on Congress' authority over fiscal matters, violating the Constitution.
The lawsuit argues that the policy unlawfully forces states to eliminate educational content acknowledging transgender identities, adversely affecting programs for youth, especially those in vulnerable demographics like foster care. The policy, enacted following an executive order by President Trump, restricts gender identity education in federally funded programs, threatening states' access to vital grants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lawsuit
- Trump
- administration
- gender ideology
- education
- HHS
- PREP
- transgender
- youth
- federal grants
ALSO READ
Glottis Preps for IPO Launch After Securing Rs 55 Crore from Anchor Investors
NCERT Takes Charge: A New Era in Education Certificate Equivalence
NCERT to grant equivalence to Class 10, 12 certificates across different school education boards for admissions and government jobs: Officials.
Odisha Prepares for Impending Depression Over Bay of Bengal
Springboks Prepare for Pivotal Rugby Championship Clash Against Argentina