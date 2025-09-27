States Fight Back Against Federal Gender Policy Mandate

A group of Democratic-led states has initiated legal action against the Trump administration, seeking to overturn a policy that mandates the excision of 'gender ideology' from sexual health curricula in exchange for federal grant funding.

Filed in a federal court in Eugene, Oregon, the lawsuit represents 16 states and the District of Columbia, who claim the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' recent policy infringes on Congress' authority over fiscal matters, violating the Constitution.

The lawsuit argues that the policy unlawfully forces states to eliminate educational content acknowledging transgender identities, adversely affecting programs for youth, especially those in vulnerable demographics like foster care. The policy, enacted following an executive order by President Trump, restricts gender identity education in federally funded programs, threatening states' access to vital grants.

