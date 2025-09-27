Left Menu

States Fight Back Against Federal Gender Policy Mandate

A coalition of Democratic-led states has filed a lawsuit to challenge the Trump administration's directive that requires the removal of 'gender ideology' references from sexual health education to receive federal grants. The states argue this policy is unlawful and threatens funding for essential programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 02:49 IST
States Fight Back Against Federal Gender Policy Mandate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A group of Democratic-led states has initiated legal action against the Trump administration, seeking to overturn a policy that mandates the excision of 'gender ideology' from sexual health curricula in exchange for federal grant funding.

Filed in a federal court in Eugene, Oregon, the lawsuit represents 16 states and the District of Columbia, who claim the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' recent policy infringes on Congress' authority over fiscal matters, violating the Constitution.

The lawsuit argues that the policy unlawfully forces states to eliminate educational content acknowledging transgender identities, adversely affecting programs for youth, especially those in vulnerable demographics like foster care. The policy, enacted following an executive order by President Trump, restricts gender identity education in federally funded programs, threatening states' access to vital grants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Chip Off the Old Block

Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Chip Off the Old Block

 Global
2
Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controversy

Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controver...

 Global
3
Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

 Global
4
Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025