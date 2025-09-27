Supreme Court Supports Trump's Withholding of $4 Billion in Foreign Aid

The United States Supreme Court has once again ruled in favor of President Donald Trump, allowing his administration to withhold approximately $4 billion in foreign aid that Congress had authorized for the current fiscal cycle. This decision aligns with Trump's 'America First' initiative.

In a notable ruling on Friday, the justices blocked an order from U.S. District Judge Amir Ali, which directed the administration to disburse the funds. The aid groups, which filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, face an uphill battle due to the court's assertion that they lack the legal standing to challenge the action.

This case underscores a significant constitutional debate about the limits of presidential power in rescinding congressionally approved funds. The Supreme Court's decision has raised concerns about the president's authority in conducting foreign affairs and questions the separation of powers outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

