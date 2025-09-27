Left Menu

Supreme Court Supports Trump's Withholding of $4 Billion in Foreign Aid

The U.S. Supreme Court backed President Trump's decision to withhold $4 billion in foreign aid, aligning with his 'America First' agenda. Despite opposition from lower courts and liberal justices, the court ruled that aid groups lacked the authority to challenge the administration's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 02:58 IST
Supreme Court Supports Trump's Withholding of $4 Billion in Foreign Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Supreme Court has once again ruled in favor of President Donald Trump, allowing his administration to withhold approximately $4 billion in foreign aid that Congress had authorized for the current fiscal cycle. This decision aligns with Trump's 'America First' initiative.

In a notable ruling on Friday, the justices blocked an order from U.S. District Judge Amir Ali, which directed the administration to disburse the funds. The aid groups, which filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, face an uphill battle due to the court's assertion that they lack the legal standing to challenge the action.

This case underscores a significant constitutional debate about the limits of presidential power in rescinding congressionally approved funds. The Supreme Court's decision has raised concerns about the president's authority in conducting foreign affairs and questions the separation of powers outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controversy

Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controver...

 Global
2
Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

 Global
3
Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

 Global
4
Blaze at South Korea's Data Hub Disrupts Government Services

Blaze at South Korea's Data Hub Disrupts Government Services

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025