UN Fails to Delay Iran Sanctions Amid Tensions

The UN Security Council has rejected an effort to delay sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. Russia and China supported Iran, but the lack of support from other nations means sanctions will take effect. This move escalates tensions between Iran, the US, and European countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 27-09-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 03:30 IST
The United Nations Security Council has dismissed a last-minute effort to delay the reimposition of sanctions on Iran concerning its nuclear program. The appeal, advanced by Russia and China, failed to secure the necessary backing amid ongoing disputes over Iran's compliance with its 2015 nuclear agreement.

The reactivation of the sanctions is expected to exacerbate tensions between Iran and Western countries. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has labeled the decision as unjust, while reiterating Iran's stance on not abandoning the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, despite rising pressure.

Diplomatic efforts appear to remain in stalemate, with European diplomats indicating a continuation of the snapback procedure unless Iran agrees to specific conditions. Meanwhile, UN inspectors are currently in Iran conducting inspections amidst heightened geopolitical disputes.

