Top Military Leaders to Convene in Virginia for 'Warrior Ethos' Summit
U.S. military leaders worldwide are preparing to attend a meeting in Virginia with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, focusing on the 'warrior ethos.' Discussions may include the national defense strategy and changes in military leadership ranks. The event, set for next week, will host top military officials.
In an unprecedented move, U.S. military chiefs from around the globe are set to convene in Virginia for a high-level meeting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
The summit, which is to take place at the Marine Corps University in Quantico, will primarily address the adherence to a 'warrior ethos' across military ranks. Although no official agenda has been released, insiders suggest broader defense topics could also surface for discussion.
Hegseth, a prominent figure with a history of advocating for a strong military ideology, has been taking swift actions to realign the department with President Trump's security objectives, including recent leadership restructuring.