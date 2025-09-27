Top Military Leaders to Convene in Virginia for 'Warrior Ethos' Summit

In an unprecedented move, U.S. military chiefs from around the globe are set to convene in Virginia for a high-level meeting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The summit, which is to take place at the Marine Corps University in Quantico, will primarily address the adherence to a 'warrior ethos' across military ranks. Although no official agenda has been released, insiders suggest broader defense topics could also surface for discussion.

Hegseth, a prominent figure with a history of advocating for a strong military ideology, has been taking swift actions to realign the department with President Trump's security objectives, including recent leadership restructuring.