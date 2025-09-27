Left Menu

FBI Dismisses Agents Over Protest Kneeling Incident

The FBI has terminated agents who participated in a racial justice protest following George Floyd's death. Initially reassigned, the agents were recently fired, according to anonymous sources. Approximately 20 agents were affected, but the FBI has not officially commented on the personnel actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2025 06:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 06:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial personnel move, the FBI has dismissed agents who were seen kneeling during a racial justice protest in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. The protest, held in Washington, aimed at addressing police brutality and racial injustices.

Last spring, the agency took initial steps by reassigning the involved agents. However, recent developments have led to their termination, according to individuals familiar with the matter. These sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed the firings were linked to the protest participation.

The exact number of firings remains uncertain, though estimates suggest around 20 agents were affected. When approached for a statement, an FBI spokesperson opted not to provide any comment regarding these dismissals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

