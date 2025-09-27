Left Menu

High Stakes: The Legal Battle of Tazeen Fatma and Abdullah Azam Khan

The Supreme Court has sought the response of the Uttar Pradesh government regarding pleas by Tazeen Fatma and her son Abdullah Azam Khan. They seek suspension of their convictions in a forgery case. Previously, the Allahabad High Court had declined to suspend these convictions but paused the sentences.

On Friday, the Supreme Court called for a response from the Uttar Pradesh government concerning pleas from Tazeen Fatma and Abdullah Azam Khan regarding their convictions in an alleged forged birth certificate case.

A bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, questioned petitioners' counsel Nizam Pasha on the prospects of staying the convictions, with the suggestion that such actions are rare, typically limited to suspending sentences.

The appeal contests an Allahabad High Court decision that, despite pausing sentences from an October 2023 trial court ruling, upheld convictions that disqualify them under the Representation of the People Act, impacting their political prospects and reputation.

