NIA Tightens Grip on Hizbul Mujahideen Operative with Property Seizure
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached properties of Hizbul Mujahideen operative Tariq Ahmad Mir in Jammu and Kashmir for supplying arms. The NIA court ordered this action as part of the ongoing crackdown on terror networks disrupting India's peace and stability, including properties like an orchard and residence.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) strengthened its efforts against terrorist activities in Kashmir on Friday by attaching the immovable properties of Tariq Ahmad Mir, a known Hizbul Mujahideen operative. Mir is involved in supplying arms and ammunition to active members of the banned organization.
Following a court order from the NIA special court in Jammu, the agency seized Mir's assets, including a single-storey residential building and land in Maldera village, Shopian district. Mir was arrested in April in a case related to terrorism.
This property attachment marks part of NIA's sustained operations against terror networks in Kashmir, aiming to preserve India's peace and stability by undermining efforts to fuel unrest and disharmony in the region.
