Left Menu

NIA Tightens Grip on Hizbul Mujahideen Operative with Property Seizure

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached properties of Hizbul Mujahideen operative Tariq Ahmad Mir in Jammu and Kashmir for supplying arms. The NIA court ordered this action as part of the ongoing crackdown on terror networks disrupting India's peace and stability, including properties like an orchard and residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 08:13 IST
NIA Tightens Grip on Hizbul Mujahideen Operative with Property Seizure
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) strengthened its efforts against terrorist activities in Kashmir on Friday by attaching the immovable properties of Tariq Ahmad Mir, a known Hizbul Mujahideen operative. Mir is involved in supplying arms and ammunition to active members of the banned organization.

Following a court order from the NIA special court in Jammu, the agency seized Mir's assets, including a single-storey residential building and land in Maldera village, Shopian district. Mir was arrested in April in a case related to terrorism.

This property attachment marks part of NIA's sustained operations against terror networks in Kashmir, aiming to preserve India's peace and stability by undermining efforts to fuel unrest and disharmony in the region.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Revokes Colombian President's Visa for Inciting Troops Against Orders

U.S. Revokes Colombian President's Visa for Inciting Troops Against Orders

 Global
2
Political Intrigues in Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Candid Remarks

Political Intrigues in Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Candid Remarks

 India
3
Transforming Thane: Comprehensive Development Initiatives Unveiled

Transforming Thane: Comprehensive Development Initiatives Unveiled

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi's Diplomatic Foray in South America

Rahul Gandhi's Diplomatic Foray in South America

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025