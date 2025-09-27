Left Menu

Vigilance at the Line of Control: Thwarting Infiltration Attempts

A senior BSF officer has stated that terrorists are waiting at launch pads across the Line of Control to infiltrate into Kashmir, but security forces remain vigilant. The IG BSF, Ashok Yadav, emphasized the heightened attempts before winter and highlighted the use of hi-tech surveillance for border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-09-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 10:37 IST
Vigilance at the Line of Control: Thwarting Infiltration Attempts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Line of Control (LoC) remains a focal point of security concerns as terrorists reportedly await opportunities to infiltrate the Kashmir valley. This was confirmed by Ashok Yadav, Inspector General (IG) of the BSF Kashmir Frontier, during a press briefing.

Yadav noted an increase in infiltration attempts typically occurs before the onset of winter, with terrorists stationed at launch pads in the Bandipora and Kupwara sectors. Despite these threats, Yadav assured that security forces are prepared, utilizing advanced surveillance technology to maintain vigilance along the LoC.

Security forces have successfully thwarted two infiltration attempts this year. Yadav highlighted the concerted efforts between the Army and BSF in enhancing border security, thus reducing the chances for terrorists to breach the Line of Control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Odisha

Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Odisha

 India
2
Joel Benjamin: The Rising Star of Indian Volleyball

Joel Benjamin: The Rising Star of Indian Volleyball

 India
3
Artistic Unity Shines: Poonch's Kala Utsav Celebrates Diverse Talents

Artistic Unity Shines: Poonch's Kala Utsav Celebrates Diverse Talents

 India
4
Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Surat.

Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: R...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025