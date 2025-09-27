Vigilance at the Line of Control: Thwarting Infiltration Attempts

The Line of Control (LoC) remains a focal point of security concerns as terrorists reportedly await opportunities to infiltrate the Kashmir valley. This was confirmed by Ashok Yadav, Inspector General (IG) of the BSF Kashmir Frontier, during a press briefing.

Yadav noted an increase in infiltration attempts typically occurs before the onset of winter, with terrorists stationed at launch pads in the Bandipora and Kupwara sectors. Despite these threats, Yadav assured that security forces are prepared, utilizing advanced surveillance technology to maintain vigilance along the LoC.

Security forces have successfully thwarted two infiltration attempts this year. Yadav highlighted the concerted efforts between the Army and BSF in enhancing border security, thus reducing the chances for terrorists to breach the Line of Control.

(With inputs from agencies.)