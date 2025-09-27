Kerala High Court to Launch Model Digital Courtroom

The Kerala High Court is on the verge of technological advancement with the state government approving a Rs 2.73 crore initiative to develop a model digital courtroom in Kochi. The government order highlights the need for a technologically advanced and accessible judicial environment.

According to the plan, the courtroom will house cutting-edge information and communication infrastructure, integrated public address systems, smart lighting, audio-visual screens, and video conferencing tools. These modern amenities aim to create a more efficient courtroom experience.

Supporting accessibility, the courtroom will specifically cater to the needs of persons with disabilities. A Kochi-based firm crafted the architectural design while SIDCO provided the construction estimate. The government mandates functional compliance through an accredited agency to ensure the project meets expectations.

