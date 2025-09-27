Left Menu

Kerala High Court to Launch Model Digital Courtroom

The Kerala High Court is set to establish a modern digital courtroom in Kochi, with state-of-the-art technology and accessibility features. The model courtroom, funded with Rs 2.73 crore, will include advanced communication systems and provisions for persons with disabilities. SIDCO will oversee the project's construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:06 IST
Kerala High Court to Launch Model Digital Courtroom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court is on the verge of technological advancement with the state government approving a Rs 2.73 crore initiative to develop a model digital courtroom in Kochi. The government order highlights the need for a technologically advanced and accessible judicial environment.

According to the plan, the courtroom will house cutting-edge information and communication infrastructure, integrated public address systems, smart lighting, audio-visual screens, and video conferencing tools. These modern amenities aim to create a more efficient courtroom experience.

Supporting accessibility, the courtroom will specifically cater to the needs of persons with disabilities. A Kochi-based firm crafted the architectural design while SIDCO provided the construction estimate. The government mandates functional compliance through an accredited agency to ensure the project meets expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Odisha

Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Odisha

 India
2
Joel Benjamin: The Rising Star of Indian Volleyball

Joel Benjamin: The Rising Star of Indian Volleyball

 India
3
Artistic Unity Shines: Poonch's Kala Utsav Celebrates Diverse Talents

Artistic Unity Shines: Poonch's Kala Utsav Celebrates Diverse Talents

 India
4
Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Surat.

Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: R...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025