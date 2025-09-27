Kerala High Court to Launch Model Digital Courtroom
The Kerala High Court is set to establish a modern digital courtroom in Kochi, with state-of-the-art technology and accessibility features. The model courtroom, funded with Rs 2.73 crore, will include advanced communication systems and provisions for persons with disabilities. SIDCO will oversee the project's construction.
The Kerala High Court is on the verge of technological advancement with the state government approving a Rs 2.73 crore initiative to develop a model digital courtroom in Kochi. The government order highlights the need for a technologically advanced and accessible judicial environment.
According to the plan, the courtroom will house cutting-edge information and communication infrastructure, integrated public address systems, smart lighting, audio-visual screens, and video conferencing tools. These modern amenities aim to create a more efficient courtroom experience.
Supporting accessibility, the courtroom will specifically cater to the needs of persons with disabilities. A Kochi-based firm crafted the architectural design while SIDCO provided the construction estimate. The government mandates functional compliance through an accredited agency to ensure the project meets expectations.
