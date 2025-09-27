Left Menu

Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National

A Pakistani national, Mohd Akram, was repatriated by the BSF after accidentally crossing into Indian territory near Jammu. No incriminating materials were found, and he was returned after necessary formalities. The incident highlights procedures for inadvertent border crossings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:02 IST
Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a cross-border incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully facilitated the repatriation of a Pakistani national who had inadvertently crossed into Indian territory. The individual, identified as Mohd Akram, was apprehended on September 25 in the R S Pura sector, located near Jammu city.

Officials confirmed that Akram, a resident of Pakistan, was not carrying any incriminating material at the time of his detention. His subsequent interrogation revealed that the crossing was unintentional.

Following protocol, the BSF engaged with their Pakistani counterparts, the Chenab Rangers, and organized a flag meeting to return Akram. The handover was completed late Friday after all necessary formalities were addressed, underscoring the importance of diplomatic engagement in accidental border crossings.

TRENDING

1
India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

 India
2
Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

 India
3
Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

 Canada
4
BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025