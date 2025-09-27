Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National
A Pakistani national, Mohd Akram, was repatriated by the BSF after accidentally crossing into Indian territory near Jammu. No incriminating materials were found, and he was returned after necessary formalities. The incident highlights procedures for inadvertent border crossings.
- Country:
- India
In a cross-border incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully facilitated the repatriation of a Pakistani national who had inadvertently crossed into Indian territory. The individual, identified as Mohd Akram, was apprehended on September 25 in the R S Pura sector, located near Jammu city.
Officials confirmed that Akram, a resident of Pakistan, was not carrying any incriminating material at the time of his detention. His subsequent interrogation revealed that the crossing was unintentional.
Following protocol, the BSF engaged with their Pakistani counterparts, the Chenab Rangers, and organized a flag meeting to return Akram. The handover was completed late Friday after all necessary formalities were addressed, underscoring the importance of diplomatic engagement in accidental border crossings.
