Singapore Seeks Tariff Exemption for Pharmaceuticals Amid U.S. Trade Talks

Singapore's pharmaceutical sector faces uncertainty as it grapples with a new tariff regime imposed by the United States. The tariffs, announced by President Donald Trump, could severely impact Singapore's pharmaceutical exports, valued at approximately S$4 billion annually.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong expressed concerns over the tariffs affecting the competitiveness of Singapore's exports, with pharmaceuticals alone constituting 13% of Singapore's total exports to the U.S. Gan, who also serves as trade minister, indicated that ongoing discussions aim to secure exemptions for companies ready to expand their U.S. presence.

Despite a 2004 free trade agreement, the baseline tariffs remain a challenge. Current dialogues with U.S. counterparts, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, focus on achieving a preferential rate and exploring similar arrangements for the semiconductor sector, integral to Singapore's export economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)