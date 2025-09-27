Tragedy on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway: Five Dead in High-Speed Crash

A devastating accident on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway has left five individuals dead and one critically injured. The crash involved a Thar, which collided with a divider after reportedly losing control at high speed.

Police identified the deceased as law students Pratishtha (25) and Lavnya (26), along with advertising professionals Aditya (30), Gautam (31), and Soni. A sixth passenger, Kapil Sharma (27), survived but remains in critical condition.

The vehicle, registered in Aligarh, was traveling from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram when the accident occurred at exit 9. While rumors suggest familial ties to a judge, these claims have not been verified by police, who continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)