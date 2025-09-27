Left Menu

Tragedy on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway: Five Dead in High-Speed Crash

A high-speed car crash on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway claimed five lives and left one injured. The victims, including law students and advertising professionals, were en route from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram. The accident resulted from the driver losing control and colliding with a divider. Investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 27-09-2025 13:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway has left five individuals dead and one critically injured. The crash involved a Thar, which collided with a divider after reportedly losing control at high speed.

Police identified the deceased as law students Pratishtha (25) and Lavnya (26), along with advertising professionals Aditya (30), Gautam (31), and Soni. A sixth passenger, Kapil Sharma (27), survived but remains in critical condition.

The vehicle, registered in Aligarh, was traveling from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram when the accident occurred at exit 9. While rumors suggest familial ties to a judge, these claims have not been verified by police, who continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

