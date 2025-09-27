Maoist Weapons Factory Busted in Chhattisgarh
Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district have dismantled a Maoist 'ordnance factory' engaged in producing weapons and explosives. The operation was executed by a joint team, seizing a range of materials, contributing to the ongoing anti-Naxal efforts. So far, 249 Naxalites have been eliminated this year.
- Country:
- India
In a significant blow to Maoist operations, security forces have dismantled a clandestine 'ordnance factory' in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. This facility was engaged in manufacturing weapons and explosives intended for attacks on security personnel, according to police sources.
The action followed intelligence inputs and involved a joint operation by the Sukma District Force and the elite 203rd battalion of CoBRA. A well-coordinated search on a forested hill near Koimenta village led to the discovery of the manufacturing unit linked to the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).
A substantial cache of materials including a vertical milling machine, grenade launcher parts, and other explosive components were seized. This operation is part of ongoing efforts intensifying against the Maoists, who have suffered significant losses with 249 members killed this year, notably in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoist
- Chhattisgarh
- Sukma
- security forces
- weapons
- explosives
- CRPF
- operation
- Bastar
- Naxalites
ALSO READ
NIA Chargesheets Duo in Maoist Terror Case Uncovering Explosives Plot
U.S. Sanctions Aim to Thwart North Korea-Myanmar Weapons Network
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Hamas will have no role in governing Gaza and must hand over its weapons, reports AP.
Zelenskyy's Impassioned Call at UN: Ending Russia's Aggression and The Power of Weapons
More than 30 police/CRPF personnel injured in mob attacks in Ladakh: Govt statement.