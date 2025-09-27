Left Menu

Maoist Weapons Factory Busted in Chhattisgarh

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district have dismantled a Maoist 'ordnance factory' engaged in producing weapons and explosives. The operation was executed by a joint team, seizing a range of materials, contributing to the ongoing anti-Naxal efforts. So far, 249 Naxalites have been eliminated this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 27-09-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 14:12 IST
Maoist Weapons Factory Busted in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant blow to Maoist operations, security forces have dismantled a clandestine 'ordnance factory' in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. This facility was engaged in manufacturing weapons and explosives intended for attacks on security personnel, according to police sources.

The action followed intelligence inputs and involved a joint operation by the Sukma District Force and the elite 203rd battalion of CoBRA. A well-coordinated search on a forested hill near Koimenta village led to the discovery of the manufacturing unit linked to the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

A substantial cache of materials including a vertical milling machine, grenade launcher parts, and other explosive components were seized. This operation is part of ongoing efforts intensifying against the Maoists, who have suffered significant losses with 249 members killed this year, notably in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges TVK chief Vijay at Namakkal rally.

DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges ...

 India
2
TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is between TVK and DMK: Vijay at Namakkal rally.

TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is betw...

 India
3
Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

 India
4
People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025