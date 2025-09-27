Maoist Weapons Factory Busted in Chhattisgarh

In a significant blow to Maoist operations, security forces have dismantled a clandestine 'ordnance factory' in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. This facility was engaged in manufacturing weapons and explosives intended for attacks on security personnel, according to police sources.

The action followed intelligence inputs and involved a joint operation by the Sukma District Force and the elite 203rd battalion of CoBRA. A well-coordinated search on a forested hill near Koimenta village led to the discovery of the manufacturing unit linked to the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

A substantial cache of materials including a vertical milling machine, grenade launcher parts, and other explosive components were seized. This operation is part of ongoing efforts intensifying against the Maoists, who have suffered significant losses with 249 members killed this year, notably in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division.

(With inputs from agencies.)