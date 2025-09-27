People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes that while the government and security forces are working to combat terrorism, citizens of Jammu and Kashmir also share the responsibility. With significant reductions in terrorism nationwide, the LG urges residents to avoid actions that might fuel extremist activities, highlighting the importance of communal efforts.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called upon the residents of the Union territory to take an active role in stamping out terrorism, alongside governmental and military efforts.
At a recent event, Sinha expressed optimism regarding the decline of terrorism nationwide, with significant improvements in regions like the North-East and those previously affected by left-wing extremism. However, he noted lingering challenges in specific areas, including Jammu and Kashmir.
Blaming Pakistan for exacerbating terrorism through proxy wars, Sinha urged local citizens to avoid actions promoting such activities and stressed the shared responsibility in achieving peace and progress for the region.
