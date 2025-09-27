Left Menu

Unmasking the Digital Deception: Inside a Global Stock Trading Scam

Delhi Police arrested two men involved in a Rs 47 lakh online stock trading scam. Operating under a Chinese handler, they lured victims via social media. Funds were laundered through shell accounts linked to accused. Investigations continue to trace international connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:48 IST
Unmasking the Digital Deception: Inside a Global Stock Trading Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals accused of swindling over Rs 47 lakh in a sophisticated online stock trading scheme. The perpetrators, Sahil Yadav and Aryan, acted under the instruction of a China-based handler.

Victims were enticed through social media platforms, only to be caught in a web of deceit involving fraudulent investment schemes and coercive threats. Key money transfers were found navigating through shell entities, suggesting a well-organized laundering network.

The investigation has uncovered international links orchestrated by a mastermind named Tom. The duo's operations spanned multiple locations, shielding their identities with fake documentation. As authorities delve deeper into this intricate scam, broader connections are being examined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

