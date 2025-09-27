Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign

Protests over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign have led to violence in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Police conducted raids to control the situation and arrested a prominent cleric. After a banner incident in Barabanki, tensions flared, resulting in house vandalism. Authorities increased security and are monitoring social media to prevent further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:01 IST
Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions intensified in Uttar Pradesh as protests related to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign turned violent in Bareilly. Police operations included house-to-house raids to control the situation and led to the arrest of a prominent cleric involved in the movement.

The unrest began when a banner bearing the words 'I Love Muhammad' was torn down in Faizullaganj village, Barabanki. Reports indicate that a local watchman, accused of the act, faced retaliation with his property being vandalized, escalating the conflict between communities. The incident was captured on CCTV, prompting a police investigation.

Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed across the region. In Bareilly, officials have registered multiple cases and are tracking over 500 individuals via video evidence. The situation remains sensitive, with authorities taking stern measures to restore peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

 India
2
BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

 India
3
Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

 Denmark
4
Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025