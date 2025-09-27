Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign

Tensions intensified in Uttar Pradesh as protests related to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign turned violent in Bareilly. Police operations included house-to-house raids to control the situation and led to the arrest of a prominent cleric involved in the movement.

The unrest began when a banner bearing the words 'I Love Muhammad' was torn down in Faizullaganj village, Barabanki. Reports indicate that a local watchman, accused of the act, faced retaliation with his property being vandalized, escalating the conflict between communities. The incident was captured on CCTV, prompting a police investigation.

Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed across the region. In Bareilly, officials have registered multiple cases and are tracking over 500 individuals via video evidence. The situation remains sensitive, with authorities taking stern measures to restore peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)