India and Russia Strengthen Strategic Cooperation in Fertilizers, Chemicals, and Healthcare

The Russian delegation included senior government officials and representatives of leading fertilizer companies, underlining Moscow’s commitment to long-term cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:04 IST
The discussions marked a pivotal step in deepening the India–Russia strategic partnership across critical sectors. Image Credit: Twitter(@RusEmbIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

On 25 September 2025, Shri JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, held a high-level bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Dmitry Nikolaevich Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, at Nirman Bhavan, New Delhi. The discussions marked a pivotal step in deepening the India–Russia strategic partnership across critical sectors.

Delegations and Participants

The Russian delegation included senior government officials and representatives of leading fertilizer companies, underlining Moscow’s commitment to long-term cooperation. On the Indian side, the meeting was attended by senior officers from the Department of Fertilizers, the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, and the Ministry of External Affairs. CMDs and MDs of India’s major fertilizer companies also actively took part in the deliberations, reflecting strong government–industry synergy.

Key Discussion Areas

The talks covered a wide spectrum of issues central to the economic and social well-being of both nations:

  • Fertilizers: Ensuring supply security, boosting production capacities, and exploring opportunities for joint ventures.

  • Chemicals & Petrochemicals: Identifying areas for technology exchange and sustainable industrial growth.

  • Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare: Enhancing cooperation in drug manufacturing, research, and public health initiatives to improve access and affordability.

  • Future Investments: Exploring possibilities for joint investments in infrastructure, innovation, and industrial corridors.

Strategic Outcomes

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to:

  • Strengthen supply chains for fertilizers and pharmaceuticals.

  • Promote bilateral technology transfer and innovation in chemical and healthcare sectors.

  • Facilitate industry-level partnerships between companies in India and Russia.

  • Expand the scope of cooperation beyond trade, focusing on joint initiatives that contribute to long-term resilience.

Significance of the Meeting

This engagement underscores the strategic depth of India–Russia relations, especially at a time when both nations are working to enhance economic security, health resilience, and industrial growth. The meeting is seen as a milestone in bilateral cooperation, laying the foundation for enhanced collaboration in critical sectors that directly affect food security, healthcare, and sustainable development.

Both leaders emphasized that the dialogue is not just about trade, but about building a long-term partnership rooted in trust and shared priorities, further cementing the historical ties between India and Russia.

