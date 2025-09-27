Global Tensions Rise: Trade Tariffs and Nuclear Ambitions Fuel Uncertainty

In a move that has reignited trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs, including 100% duties on patented drugs and 25% on heavy-duty trucks, to commence next week. These actions aim to safeguard American industry and national security but have stirred fresh uncertainty globally.

Amid escalating geopolitical dynamics, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un underscored nuclear advancement as a priority, directing resources to enhance the nation's nuclear capabilities. This declaration emerges as North Korea seeks to bolster its defense against perceived external threats.

Internationally, critical dialogues continue, with the U.S. engaging Middle Eastern nations over Gaza conflicts and EU countries seeking advanced drone defenses amid heightened security concerns, reflecting the complex global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)