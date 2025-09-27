Left Menu

Protests Erupt as Activist Sonam Wangchuk Detained

Sonam Wangchuk, a known activist, has been detained under the National Security Act following the Leh violence. A supporter, Vijay Pal, was also detained after publicly demonstrating in favor of Wangchuk outside Jodhpur Central Jail. Authorities allege Wangchuk's speeches incited the unrest.

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent activist, has been held in Jodhpur Central Jail under the National Security Act, connected to recent unrest in Leh. Police detained Vijay Pal, who voiced support for Wangchuk outside the jail on Saturday.

Armed with a tricolour and vocal slogans, Vijay Pal, hailing from Churu district in Rajasthan, made his presence known near the prison gates. He pledged solidarity with Wangchuk before police removed him for questioning. Dinesh Lakhawat, in charge at Ratanada Police Station, confirmed Pal's detention, emphasizing no suspicious items were found.

Sonam Wangchuk's detention follows his alleged role in inciting violence through speeches, drawing parallels with historical agitations. Violence in Leh, sparked by demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule extension to Ladakh, resulted in casualties. Wangchuk, moved with high security to Jodhpur from Leh, faces scrutiny amidst a tense atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

