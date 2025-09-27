Tragedy in Dayalpur: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent

A mother and her son were wounded in a shocking shooting incident in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur on Saturday, sparking a manhunt for the alleged gunman, the woman's husband.

The shooting transpired at approximately 1:43 PM amidst a heated argument in Moonga Nagar, where the woman had been residing with her parents due to marriage troubles. The victim and her son received immediate medical attention at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

A forensic team has examined the crime scene, and the absconding husband is currently being pursued under charges of attempted murder and the Arms Act by Dayalpur Police Station, according to police officials.