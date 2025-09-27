Tragedy in Dayalpur: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent
In northeast Delhi's Dayalpur, a woman and her son were injured in a shooting incident allegedly involving her husband. The attack occurred amid ongoing marital discord. The husband is currently on the run, and police have launched a manhunt under charges of attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:25 IST
A mother and her son were wounded in a shocking shooting incident in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur on Saturday, sparking a manhunt for the alleged gunman, the woman's husband.
The shooting transpired at approximately 1:43 PM amidst a heated argument in Moonga Nagar, where the woman had been residing with her parents due to marriage troubles. The victim and her son received immediate medical attention at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.
A forensic team has examined the crime scene, and the absconding husband is currently being pursued under charges of attempted murder and the Arms Act by Dayalpur Police Station, according to police officials.
