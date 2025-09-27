CISF Implements Comprehensive Training Overhaul for Enhanced Response

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is undergoing a significant transformation in its training regimen, aimed at equipping its personnel with critical first-responder capabilities. This initiative focuses on enhancing their readiness for incidents such as fires, natural and man-made disasters, and medical emergencies.

In addition to emergency response training, all recruits in the paramilitary force must undergo airport screener training. This requirement ensures that personnel are immediately deployable for aviation security roles. The CISF is also embedding cutting-edge technologies for screening, monitoring, and detection within its integrated training modules, as revealed by a force official during their recent annual training conference in Hyderabad.

Furthermore, the CISF, which has a strength of about 170,000 personnel, is adopting a unified outdoor training standard akin to regimes followed by elite units like the National Security Guard (NSG). This move underscores the force's commitment to maintaining high preparedness in safeguarding civil airports, the Delhi Metro, and other crucial installations across the nation.

