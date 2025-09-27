Left Menu

Ethnic Unrest Erupts in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts

In Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts, tribal protests erupted following an alleged gang rape of a young student, triggering authorities to impose movement restrictions and deploy paramilitary forces. The protests, led by the Chakma ethnic minority, halted local transportation, demanding justice and action against ongoing violence.

The protests, organized by Jumma Chhatra-Janata, saw demonstrators erecting barriers and blockading roads with burning tires, tree trunks, and bricks, effectively halting vehicular movement in Khagrachhari district. This prompted officials to enforce Section 144, banning rallies and assemblies to prevent further deterioration of law and order.

The unrest underscores the region's long-standing tensions, which persist despite a peace deal signed in 1997. Authorities arrested a suspect, Shoyon Shil, while efforts to apprehend others involved continue. The crisis reflects ongoing challenges in a region revered for its beauty but fraught with ethnic and sectarian conflict.

