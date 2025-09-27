Ethnic Unrest Erupts in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts

Protests broke out in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts as tribal communities, mainly the Chakma ethnic minority, demanded justice over an alleged gang rape of a young student. In response, the authorities restricted movement and deployed paramilitary forces to maintain order amidst growing unrest.

The protests, organized by Jumma Chhatra-Janata, saw demonstrators erecting barriers and blockading roads with burning tires, tree trunks, and bricks, effectively halting vehicular movement in Khagrachhari district. This prompted officials to enforce Section 144, banning rallies and assemblies to prevent further deterioration of law and order.

The unrest underscores the region's long-standing tensions, which persist despite a peace deal signed in 1997. Authorities arrested a suspect, Shoyon Shil, while efforts to apprehend others involved continue. The crisis reflects ongoing challenges in a region revered for its beauty but fraught with ethnic and sectarian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)