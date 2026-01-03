Justice Sought for Anjel Chakma: NEYCCC Stands with Grieving Family
The NEYCCC visited the family of Anjel Chakma, a victim of racial violence in Uttarakhand. Instructed by Rahul Gandhi, they consoled the grieving family in Tripura and demanded strict punishment for the culprits. Chakma, a student, died due to injuries sustained in the attack.
A delegation from the North East Youth Congress Coordination Committee (NEYCCC) met with the father of Anjel Chakma, who was tragically killed in Uttarakhand after opposing a racial insult.
Following instructions from Rahul Gandhi, NEYCCC members visited the Chakma household in Machmara, Tripura, offering their condolences to the victim's family. The NEYCCC delegation expressed their solidarity with the family during this time of immense grief.
Chakma, a 24-year-old student pursuing an MBA, was attacked by six individuals and succumbed to his injuries on December 26. NEYCCC president Neel Kamal Saha emphasized the need for capital punishment in this racially charged attack.
