CJI Stresses Social and Economic Equality for Democracy's Success
Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, highlighted the necessity of social and economic equality alongside political equality to uphold democratic stability. He emphasized collective responsibility at the Nashik District and Sessions Court inauguration. CJI Gavai also praised the Constitution as pivotal for achieving equality and justice.
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai underscored the significance of social and economic equality as pillars of democracy during his speech at the inauguration of the Nashik District and Sessions Court's new building. He emphasized that the Constitution stands as a crucial text, driving equality akin to religious scriptures.
Highlighting Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's views, CJI Gavai asserted that, despite established political equality through universal suffrage, true democratic stability requires bridging social and economic divides. He called for liberty, equality, and fraternity to work in concert for societal progress.
Addressing criticisms about judicial infrastructure in Maharashtra, CJI Gavai praised ongoing developments and urged awareness of the judiciary and legislative efforts towards social and economic equity. His interaction with law students emphasized constitutional values to further this endeavor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Slovakia's Controversial Constitutional Amendment Sparks Human Rights Debate
James Comey's son-in-law resigns as federal prosecutor to 'uphold' constitutional oath after ex-FBI director indicted, reports AP.
Guinea's New Constitution Sparks Controversy Amid High Voter Turnout
Congress Blasts BJP-Led Government for Economic Chaos and Constitutional Erosion
BJP-RSS's relentless attacks on Constitution continue unabated; fundamental principles of our democracy being demolished brick by brick: CWC.