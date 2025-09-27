CJI Stresses Social and Economic Equality for Democracy's Success

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai underscored the significance of social and economic equality as pillars of democracy during his speech at the inauguration of the Nashik District and Sessions Court's new building. He emphasized that the Constitution stands as a crucial text, driving equality akin to religious scriptures.

Highlighting Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's views, CJI Gavai asserted that, despite established political equality through universal suffrage, true democratic stability requires bridging social and economic divides. He called for liberty, equality, and fraternity to work in concert for societal progress.

Addressing criticisms about judicial infrastructure in Maharashtra, CJI Gavai praised ongoing developments and urged awareness of the judiciary and legislative efforts towards social and economic equity. His interaction with law students emphasized constitutional values to further this endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)