Left Menu

Crime Spree Halted: Four Notorious Criminals Captured in Delhi

Four notorious criminals were apprehended by police in two separate gunfight encounters in Delhi. The suspects, identified as Shashikant, Rohit, Kamal Bhadana, and Manish, possessed illegal weapons and are linked to extortion and violent crimes. They face numerous charges across various police records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:52 IST
Crime Spree Halted: Four Notorious Criminals Captured in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi police captured four notorious criminals in two encounters that involved gunfights, according to a statement released on Saturday. The suspects, identified as Shashikant, Rohit, Kamal Bhadana, and Manish, were found with eight illegal firearms and ammunition.

The arrests unfolded when a Crime Branch team confronted two bike riders on Pali-Surajkund road around 4 am, only to be fired upon. In retaliation, police shot suspect Shashikant in the leg, apprehended him along with Rohit, and seized their illegal weapons.

Interrogations revealed plans for further crimes, leading to the capture of Kamal Bhadana and Manish after a second gunfight. This group is implicated in extortion and several violent acts, including a home invasion that resulted in the injury of an elderly woman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy's Bold Retort at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy's Bold Retort at Ryder Cup

 United States
2
Tejashwi Yadav: Transforming EBCs from Vote Bank to Power Bank in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav: Transforming EBCs from Vote Bank to Power Bank in Bihar

 India
3
Honorarium Boost for Swayampurna Mitras: Goa's Path to Progress

Honorarium Boost for Swayampurna Mitras: Goa's Path to Progress

 India
4
NIA Chargesheets Key Accused in PFI-Linked Palakkad Murder Case

NIA Chargesheets Key Accused in PFI-Linked Palakkad Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025