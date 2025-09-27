Crime Spree Halted: Four Notorious Criminals Captured in Delhi
Four notorious criminals were apprehended by police in two separate gunfight encounters in Delhi. The suspects, identified as Shashikant, Rohit, Kamal Bhadana, and Manish, possessed illegal weapons and are linked to extortion and violent crimes. They face numerous charges across various police records.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi police captured four notorious criminals in two encounters that involved gunfights, according to a statement released on Saturday. The suspects, identified as Shashikant, Rohit, Kamal Bhadana, and Manish, were found with eight illegal firearms and ammunition.
The arrests unfolded when a Crime Branch team confronted two bike riders on Pali-Surajkund road around 4 am, only to be fired upon. In retaliation, police shot suspect Shashikant in the leg, apprehended him along with Rohit, and seized their illegal weapons.
Interrogations revealed plans for further crimes, leading to the capture of Kamal Bhadana and Manish after a second gunfight. This group is implicated in extortion and several violent acts, including a home invasion that resulted in the injury of an elderly woman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
After hospitalisation of several persons, police resort to baton-charge in Karur to drive away crowd who gathered to witness Vijay's rally.
Kerala Police Bust Cannabis Smuggling Operation
Civil Society Challenges Police Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests
CM Stalin says he has instructed top police officials to take appropriate steps to restore normalcy in Karur.
CM Stalin appeals to general public in Karur to cooperate with doctors and police.