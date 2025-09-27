Crime Spree Halted: Four Notorious Criminals Captured in Delhi

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi police captured four notorious criminals in two encounters that involved gunfights, according to a statement released on Saturday. The suspects, identified as Shashikant, Rohit, Kamal Bhadana, and Manish, were found with eight illegal firearms and ammunition.

The arrests unfolded when a Crime Branch team confronted two bike riders on Pali-Surajkund road around 4 am, only to be fired upon. In retaliation, police shot suspect Shashikant in the leg, apprehended him along with Rohit, and seized their illegal weapons.

Interrogations revealed plans for further crimes, leading to the capture of Kamal Bhadana and Manish after a second gunfight. This group is implicated in extortion and several violent acts, including a home invasion that resulted in the injury of an elderly woman.

