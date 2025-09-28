AIIA Concludes AYURFARM 2025 Training on Cultivation of Ayurvedic Herbs

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush, successfully concluded its five-day certificate course “AYURFARM 2025: Cultivation & Propagation of Ayurveda Herbs” on 26 September 2025. The training programme, conducted by the Department of Dravyaguna, was held from 22 to 26 September as part of the Ayurveda Day 2025 celebrations.

Inaugural Session: Emphasis on Conservation and Policy

The inaugural session featured distinguished guests from the forestry and medicinal plant sectors. Dr. Sameer Sinha, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Uttarakhand, emphasized the urgent need to conserve India’s forest resources and adopt sustainable approaches to medicinal plant use, given their centrality to Ayurveda and biodiversity.

The Guest of Honour, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Sanwal, IFS, Former Deputy CEO, National Medicinal Plant Board, highlighted the importance of policy frameworks, cultivation strategies, and organized supply chains to ensure the availability of quality medicinal plants. He noted that India must combine its rich heritage of medicinal knowledge with modern supply-chain systems to strengthen Ayurveda’s global standing.

Expert-Led Training Modules

Over the course of five days, 27 participants from across India were trained by six leading experts in agriculture, Ayurveda, and plant sciences. The sessions blended classical Ayurvedic concepts with modern agronomical and biotechnological practices:

Dr. Janhavi Mishra Rawat , Professor, Graphic Era University, Dehradun – conducted sessions on plant tissue culture for medicinal species.

Dr. K. Hima Bindhu , Principal Scientist, ICAR–IIHR, Bengaluru – explained hydroponics and soilless cultivation techniques .

Dr. D. Kalaivanan , Senior Scientist, ICAR–IIHR, Bengaluru – demonstrated cocoponics and good cultivation practices .

Dr. Kunal A. Kale , Assistant Professor, Bajaj College of Science, Wardha – shared propagation and conservation techniques to protect endangered species.

Dr. Saroj Kumar V. , Assistant Professor, Kerala Agricultural University, Kollam – highlighted Vrikshayurveda principles and traditional propagation methods.

Smt. S. Premlata, Agricultural Expert – trained participants in organic farming and soil health management.

Hands-On Learning and Practical Exposure

The training emphasized experiential learning, equipping participants with practical skills in:

Grafting, layering, and micro-propagation techniques ,

Soil evaluation and fertility improvement ,

Preparation of organic manures and vermicompost ,

Case studies of successful medicinal farming models.

By integrating Good Cultivation Practices (GCP) with Ayurvedic wisdom, the programme provided participants with the tools to cultivate authentic, high-quality medicinal plants, ensuring both scientific rigour and traditional relevance.

Valedictory Session: Bridging Tradition and Modern Science

The Valedictory Address was delivered by Dr. Mayaram Uniyal, senior Ayurvedic scholar, who stressed the need to synthesize classical Ayurvedic knowledge with modern agricultural science. He noted that such programmes create a new generation of practitioners, researchers, and farmers who can ensure the sustainable future of medicinal plant cultivation in India.

Contribution to Ayurveda’s Evidence-Based Growth

AYURFARM 2025 was more than a training programme—it was a capacity-building initiative that directly contributes to:

Strengthening the supply of authentic medicinal plants for Ayurveda.

Supporting Ayurveda education, clinical practice, and pharmacological research .

Promoting evidence-based growth of Ayurveda through scientifically validated cultivation techniques.

By empowering participants with practical skills and scientific approaches, the programme helps bridge the gap between traditional plant-based knowledge and modern cultivation technologies.

The success of AYURFARM 2025 reflects AIIA’s ongoing commitment to sustainable Ayurveda-based healthcare systems, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of global herbal medicine research, education, and practice.