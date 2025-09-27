Left Menu

Youth Harassment Sparks Protests in Rajasthan

A shocking incident in Rajasthan’s Tonk district saw a group of youths allegedly harassing a 13-year-old girl, threatening her with abduction and acid attacks. The situation worsened with an assault on her coaching director. Protests erupted demanding action, prompting police deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:55 IST
A group of youths allegedly harassed a 13-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Tonk district as she walked home from a coaching institute, according to police reports on Saturday. The group reportedly threatened to kidnap her if she refused marriage with one of them, issued acid attack threats, and attempted religious conversion, forcing the girl to flee and inform her coaching director of the attack.

The aggressive group later attacked the director and vandalized the coaching premises. Accusations led to an FIR against several named individuals, with two suspects detained while searches continue for others involved. Authorities have promised that appropriate action will be carried out following the investigation outcomes, as stated by SP Rajesh Kumar Meena.

The alarming incident sparked protests on National Highway-52 on Saturday as villagers demanded strict justice. Former MLA Ajit Singh Mehta joined the protestors, guaranteeing that justice will prevail. Heavy police deployment has been established in the area to prevent any potential escalation of unrest.

