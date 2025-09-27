Rescued Hope: Baby Girl's Journey from Sale to Safety

In a heartening turn of events, a baby girl in Tripura's Gomati district, allegedly sold by her impoverished parents, was successfully rescued by the police on Saturday, authorities reported.

The incident came to light after media reports revealed that a destitute couple from Brajendrapra in the Karbook subdivision had sold their daughter to a family in Mahdumogpara. The police promptly initiated an investigation.

SDPO Gamanjoy Reang stated that following media revelations, the police contacted the couple. Based on the information they provided, officers located the baby at the residence of Ranjit Chakma in Madhumogpara. The police enlightened the couple on the legal implications of handing over a child. The baby was returned to her family, and no case was registered, marking a poignant resolution to the family's plight driven by severe poverty.