Jammu and Kashmir's Fight Against Terrorism: A Collective Responsibility

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the shared responsibility of eradicating terrorism in the region. While considerable progress has been made by security forces, Sinha urged citizens to actively participate in counter-terrorism efforts. Highlighting the human cost of violence, he called for unity against proxy wars from neighboring Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:06 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, speaking at a recent event, asserted that ending terrorism is a responsibility shared by both the government and the people of the Union Territory. He noted a significant reduction in terrorism across the country, with major progress in the North-East and areas affected by left-wing extremism.

Sinha highlighted the imperative to combat terrorism in states like Jammu and Kashmir and lamented the longstanding issue. He emphasized that security forces are actively working to eradicate terror, but the public must also refrain from actions that could inadvertently aid terrorist activities.

The Lieutenant Governor condemned Pakistan's proxy warfare strategies and called for public support for security forces. While acknowledging recent improvements, he urged the community to help crush the remnants of separatism and terrorism, ensuring the region's development and peace under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

