Jammu and Kashmir's Fight Against Terrorism: A Collective Responsibility

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, speaking at a recent event, asserted that ending terrorism is a responsibility shared by both the government and the people of the Union Territory. He noted a significant reduction in terrorism across the country, with major progress in the North-East and areas affected by left-wing extremism.

Sinha highlighted the imperative to combat terrorism in states like Jammu and Kashmir and lamented the longstanding issue. He emphasized that security forces are actively working to eradicate terror, but the public must also refrain from actions that could inadvertently aid terrorist activities.

The Lieutenant Governor condemned Pakistan's proxy warfare strategies and called for public support for security forces. While acknowledging recent improvements, he urged the community to help crush the remnants of separatism and terrorism, ensuring the region's development and peace under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

