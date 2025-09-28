Manhunt Intensifies in Shocking Murder of Delhi Congress Leader

Delhi Police are intensifying their search for suspects in the shocking daylight murder of local Congress leader Lakhpat Singh Kataria in South Delhi's Begumpur area. Multiple teams are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage and questioning suspects in a bid to swiftly apprehend the culprits.

Kataria, a 55-year-old property dealer, was fatally attacked during his routine morning walk near Vijay Mandal Park. The assailants struck him with a bat-like object before firing at least three shots, causing panic among onlookers. The suspects fled the scene on a motorcycle, leaving the community in shock.

Authorities have registered a case and gathered forensic evidence, including bullet casings. Investigators believe the attackers conducted a recce as Kataria regularly used the same route. A property dispute is being probed as a possible motive, though police have yet to confirm it.

