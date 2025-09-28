Left Menu

Manhunt Intensifies in Shocking Murder of Delhi Congress Leader

Delhi Police are closing in on suspects in the murder of local Congress leader Lakhpat Singh Kataria in Begumpur. Kataria was killed during a morning walk by two men who attacked him with a bat-like object and firearm. Investigations point to a possible land dispute as motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 00:26 IST
Manhunt Intensifies in Shocking Murder of Delhi Congress Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police are intensifying their search for suspects in the shocking daylight murder of local Congress leader Lakhpat Singh Kataria in South Delhi's Begumpur area. Multiple teams are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage and questioning suspects in a bid to swiftly apprehend the culprits.

Kataria, a 55-year-old property dealer, was fatally attacked during his routine morning walk near Vijay Mandal Park. The assailants struck him with a bat-like object before firing at least three shots, causing panic among onlookers. The suspects fled the scene on a motorcycle, leaving the community in shock.

Authorities have registered a case and gathered forensic evidence, including bullet casings. Investigators believe the attackers conducted a recce as Kataria regularly used the same route. A property dispute is being probed as a possible motive, though police have yet to confirm it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Global Commitment: Jaishankar's Assertive Stance at UNGA

India's Global Commitment: Jaishankar's Assertive Stance at UNGA

 Global
2
Tragedy in Nuh: Pond Claims Four Lives Amid Routine Chores

Tragedy in Nuh: Pond Claims Four Lives Amid Routine Chores

 India
3
India's Stand against Terrorism at UNGA: A Call for Global Accountability

India's Stand against Terrorism at UNGA: A Call for Global Accountability

 Global
4
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Stellar Performance Propels South Africa to Victory

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Stellar Performance Propels South Africa to Vict...

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025