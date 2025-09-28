Left Menu

Police Crackdown on Udyog Vihar Call Centre Selling Fake Sex Pills

Authorities in Udyog Vihar busted a call centre fraudulently selling fake sex enhancement pills using social media ads. Eleven people, including the owner, were arrested, with some posing as doctors. Items seized included mobile phones and fake medicines, and suspects revealed selling practices during interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-09-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 00:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have dismantled a clandestine call centre operation allegedly involved in selling counterfeit sex enhancement pills through deceptive social media advertising, officials announced Saturday. The bust led to the arrest of eleven individuals, including the call centre's operator.

Among those apprehended were several women purported to pose as medical professionals to ensnare victims and push the fraudulent products. The cybercrime division pieced together the operation after receiving an anonymous tip-off, leading to a raid on the call centre situated in Udyog Vihar Phase 5. The raid resulted in the recovery of mobile phones and fake medicine boxes.

The arrested individuals, during interrogation, disclosed purchasing these faux medications for nominal rates from suppliers in Delhi and profiting significantly by selling them at marked-up prices to unsuspecting customers. The scheme included enticing commissions for the sales staff alongside their regular salaries. Legal proceedings have commenced, with some suspects remaining in custody while others have been granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

