Visa Revocation Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between Colombia and the U.S.

In a move that has heightened diplomatic tensions, Colombian President Gustavo Petro's U.S. visa was revoked shortly after he criticized Israel's military operations in Gaza and participated in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York.

President Petro took to social media to express his discontent, declaring his freedom as a dual Colombian and European citizen and denouncing the revocation as a disregard for international law, particularly for raising genocide accusations against Israel.

This development comes as relations between Colombia and the U.S. have already been strained, following earlier incidents including blocked deportation flights and Colombia's severing of ties with Israel in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)