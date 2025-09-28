Left Menu

Operation 'Vanaraksha' Uncovers Forest Department Corruption in Kerala

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) conducted a flash inspection revealing rampant corruption in 71 Forest Range Offices across Kerala. Dubbed 'Vanaraksha,' the operation identified irregularities in contract awarding and execution, involving online transactions and financial misconduct. Unaccounted cash and improper file maintenance highlighted the systemic corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-09-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 08:54 IST
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in Kerala has exposed widespread corruption and irregularities following a state-wide inspection across 71 Forest Range Offices. The operation, named 'Vanaraksha,' was initiated to address alleged misconduct in contract awards and executions, particularly in construction, tribal settlement development, and solar fencing projects.

Key findings revealed that officials engaged in accepting commissions and using corrupt methods, such as online transactions and benami contracts, to carry out projects. A substantial amount of Rs 1,07,94,000 was traced to bank accounts linked to officials, while unaccounted cash of Rs 11,500 was seized during the inspection, according to VACB officials.

Manoj Abraham, Director of Vigilance, stated that strict legal actions would be pursued against those involved, emphasizing ongoing inspections and detailed examinations of records from the past five years. The investigations include scrutinizing the bank account statements of officials and contractors involved in the corrupt practices.

