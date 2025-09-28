Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Arrested for Sexual Harassment and Fraud
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati was apprehended in Agra for allegedly sexually harassing 17 women students. He fled Delhi when an FIR was registered against him. Police froze Rs 8 crore linked to him and discovered his operation of multiple fraudulent bank accounts. Fake visiting cards were also found.
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been arrested from Agra by Delhi Police for reportedly sexually harassing 17 women students at a private institute. The 62-year-old fugitive was apprehended early Sunday after eluding authorities since August 4, when an FIR was filed.
The police team located Saraswati in a hotel in Agra's Taj Ganj area, following multiple leads. Officials revealed he had left Delhi immediately after the charges were made and had withdrawn over Rs 50 lakh from various bank accounts under assumed identities.
Authorities uncovered Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati, distributed across several bank accounts and fixed deposits. Investigations also unearthed fake documents, including visiting cards falsely associating him with the United Nations and BRICS.
