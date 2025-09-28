US-South Korea Currency Agreement Highlights Strategic Financial Diplomacy
The United States has agreed that South Korea is not manipulating its currency for trade advantage, removing it from the manipulator list. This decision is separate from discussions on a currency swap and defense tariff negotiations. South Korea emphasizes the need for careful handling of its $350 billion investment plans.
The United States has officially recognized that South Korea is not manipulating its currency for trade gain, according to a statement from South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. The agreement came as a welcome distinction amidst complex trade negotiations.
Despite past administrations' scrutiny, the Biden administration's decision signals a shift. South Korea had previously been included on a currency manipulation watchlist due to its significant trade and current account surpluses.
This recent agreement is distinct from ongoing negotiations over currency swaps and tariff discussions linked to substantial investment commitments. South Korea remains cautious of economic ramifications should negotiations fail to secure safety measures.
