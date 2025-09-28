Trio Arrested After Daring Jewellery Heist Near Bhairon Mandir

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a high-profile robbery involving jewellery valued at approximately Rs 1 crore. The incident unfolded on September 24 near Bhairon Mandir in New Delhi.

The victims, identified as Shivam Kumar Yadav and his colleague Raghav, were transporting substantial amounts of gold and silver from Chandni Chowk. As they approached the temple's parking area, two assailants intercepted them at gunpoint, successfully executing the heist.

Authorities swiftly responded, with a team from Tilak Marg police station arriving at the scene and utilizing CCTV footage to identify and track the suspects. The investigation has so far led to the arrest of two robbers and a third individual who provided logistical support, with further inquiries ongoing.