Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

The tragic stampede in Karur has claimed another life, increasing the death toll to 40, according to health officials. The incident has prompted the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhaga party, led by actor-politician Vijay, to seek an independent investigation through the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai.

TVK's deputy general secretary, Nirmal Kumar, emphasized the need for an impartial probe, though he refrained from suggesting any conspiracy. The court has agreed to hear the plea, with deliberations set for tomorrow at 2:15 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar confirmed 39 fatalities, with 67 others hospitalized, including two critically injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for families of the deceased, and Rs 50,00 for the injured.

