The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, announced on Sunday that Telangana is poised to set a national benchmark in conducting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The initiative, modeled after Bihar's successful exercise, highlights transparency and efficiency in electoral processes, as per the Chief Electoral Office's release.

Commending Bihar for its flawless execution, Kumar noted that the exercise enabled participation by 75 million voters without registering any complaints. He praised Bihar's Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for establishing a high national standard and expressed optimism that Telangana's geographically vast challenge would elevate electoral administration in the country.

During engagements with BLOs, Kumar identified urban voter apathy as a major concern impacting voter turnout in cities, contrasting it with rural voters' enthusiasm. He emphasized that India's elections are conducted under strict legal frameworks. Additionally, Kumar highlighted India assuming the chairship of International IDEA, reflecting international recognition of India's electoral management efficacy.

