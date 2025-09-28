Urgent Call for Relief: Maharashtra's Flood Crisis
Jayant Patil, a senior NCP leader, has urged Maharashtra's Governor to convene a special legislative session to address the severe damage caused by floods. Patil highlights the plight of farmers and landless laborers who have suffered extensive losses and demands immediate government intervention and relief measures.
NCP leader Jayant Patil has called on Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat to organize a special three-day legislative session to address the extensive devastation caused by heavy rains and flooding in the state.
In his letter, Patil emphasized the escalating intensity of rainfall in Maharashtra, which has resulted in overflowing rivers, devastated farmlands, and displaced livestock.
Touring affected regions, Patil observed firsthand the crisis facing farmers, with crops and topsoil destroyed. He has demanded urgent governmental relief efforts to support struggling communities.
