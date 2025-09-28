Left Menu

Urgent Call for Relief: Maharashtra's Flood Crisis

Jayant Patil, a senior NCP leader, has urged Maharashtra's Governor to convene a special legislative session to address the severe damage caused by floods. Patil highlights the plight of farmers and landless laborers who have suffered extensive losses and demands immediate government intervention and relief measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:11 IST
NCP leader Jayant Patil has called on Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat to organize a special three-day legislative session to address the extensive devastation caused by heavy rains and flooding in the state.

In his letter, Patil emphasized the escalating intensity of rainfall in Maharashtra, which has resulted in overflowing rivers, devastated farmlands, and displaced livestock.

Touring affected regions, Patil observed firsthand the crisis facing farmers, with crops and topsoil destroyed. He has demanded urgent governmental relief efforts to support struggling communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

