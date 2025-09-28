Urgent Call for Relief: Maharashtra's Flood Crisis

NCP leader Jayant Patil has called on Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat to organize a special three-day legislative session to address the extensive devastation caused by heavy rains and flooding in the state.

In his letter, Patil emphasized the escalating intensity of rainfall in Maharashtra, which has resulted in overflowing rivers, devastated farmlands, and displaced livestock.

Touring affected regions, Patil observed firsthand the crisis facing farmers, with crops and topsoil destroyed. He has demanded urgent governmental relief efforts to support struggling communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)