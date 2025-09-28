DNA Test Confirms BJP Leader's Son in Rape Case

In a significant development, a DNA test has verified that Krishna J Rao, the son of BJP leader and Puttur municipal council member P G Jagannivas Rao, fathered a child involved in a high-profile rape and cheating case.

The case details allege that the engineering student, Krishna Rao, sexually assaulted a former classmate under the pretense of marriage, resulting in pregnancy. The child was born on June 28, providing pivotal evidence for the prosecution as the case progresses to trial.

Arrested on July 5 for repeated rape and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Rao was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 3, based on perceived consensual relations. However, a completed investigation and a filed chargesheet now reinforce the prosecution's stance.

