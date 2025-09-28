Government Bypasses National Litigation Policy for Targeted Directives

The government has shelved its long-standing plan to introduce a national litigation policy, choosing instead to issue directives designed to reduce court cases involving its ministries and PSUs. This move aims to cut down on the sheer volume of litigation in which the government is entangled, aiming for more efficient and effective case management.

The law ministry stated that a comprehensive policy would not be feasible, as it could not apply to private litigations. Therefore, the decision was made to create more enforceable directives specifically targeting government-related cases. One official noted that the term 'directive' carries more weight and urgency than 'guideline.'

The directive, issued by the Department of Legal Affairs, highlights the need to streamline legal procedures and minimize unnecessary appeals. These measures are part of a broader attempt to improve governance and reduce the burden on the judiciary, as the government is currently involved in nearly seven lakh cases nationwide.

