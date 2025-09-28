Left Menu

Government Bypasses National Litigation Policy for Targeted Directives

The government has abandoned plans for a national litigation policy, opting instead for directives aimed at reducing court cases involving government bodies. The law ministry emphasizes targeted measures over a universal policy, citing approval complexities and the limited applicability of such a policy to only government cases.

Updated: 28-09-2025 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has shelved its long-standing plan to introduce a national litigation policy, choosing instead to issue directives designed to reduce court cases involving its ministries and PSUs. This move aims to cut down on the sheer volume of litigation in which the government is entangled, aiming for more efficient and effective case management.

The law ministry stated that a comprehensive policy would not be feasible, as it could not apply to private litigations. Therefore, the decision was made to create more enforceable directives specifically targeting government-related cases. One official noted that the term 'directive' carries more weight and urgency than 'guideline.'

The directive, issued by the Department of Legal Affairs, highlights the need to streamline legal procedures and minimize unnecessary appeals. These measures are part of a broader attempt to improve governance and reduce the burden on the judiciary, as the government is currently involved in nearly seven lakh cases nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

