Left Menu

Security Forces Achieve Strategic Victory Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Three Naxalites, with bounties totaling Rs 14 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. The operation involved the DRG and BSF and resulted in the recovery of weapons and materials. The police urge Maoists to consider rehabilitation options as the movement weakens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanker | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:02 IST
Security Forces Achieve Strategic Victory Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, three Naxalites with a combined bounty of Rs 14 lakh were neutralized by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday. This operation underscored persistent efforts to dismantle Naxalite activity in the region.

The encounter occurred on a forested hill near Chhindkhadak village, marking a collaborative endeavor between the District Reserve Guard and Border Security Force. Recovered at the site were three bodies, including a female cadre, along with a cache of weapons and relevant materials.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj P, highlighted the steadfast commitment of police forces despite challenging conditions. He implored Maoist fighters to forsake violence and accept rehabilitation, underlining that continued resistance would invite severe repercussions.

TRENDING

1
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Patiala House courts.

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Pa...

 India
2
South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

 Global
3
Tropical Turmoil: Imelda and Humberto Threaten the Atlantic

Tropical Turmoil: Imelda and Humberto Threaten the Atlantic

 United States
4
Drone Assault on Ukraine: A City Under Siege

Drone Assault on Ukraine: A City Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025