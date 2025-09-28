Security Forces Achieve Strategic Victory Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

In a significant crackdown, three Naxalites with a combined bounty of Rs 14 lakh were neutralized by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday. This operation underscored persistent efforts to dismantle Naxalite activity in the region.

The encounter occurred on a forested hill near Chhindkhadak village, marking a collaborative endeavor between the District Reserve Guard and Border Security Force. Recovered at the site were three bodies, including a female cadre, along with a cache of weapons and relevant materials.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj P, highlighted the steadfast commitment of police forces despite challenging conditions. He implored Maoist fighters to forsake violence and accept rehabilitation, underlining that continued resistance would invite severe repercussions.