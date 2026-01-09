Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Stray Dogs Maul Elderly Man in Delhi

An elderly man named Raju was attacked and killed by stray dogs in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 19. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Raju, a homeless daily-wage worker, had left home due to domestic issues. The event coincides with Supreme Court discussions on stray dogs.

Tragic Encounter: Stray Dogs Maul Elderly Man in Delhi
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 19, where an elderly man was fatally attacked by a group of stray dogs. The man, identified as Raju, was reportedly chased and mauled by the dogs near a park, an event that sparked shock and concern across the area.

The tragic episode happened late Tuesday night when Raju, a 60-year-old daily-wage laborer, encountered the dogs on the road. In a desperate attempt to escape, he leaped into a park, but the dogs overwhelmed him, leaving him severely injured. He was promptly taken to a hospital by police after passersby reported the attack, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

This grim incident arrives as the Supreme Court deliberates on ongoing issues regarding stray dogs. The court emphasized that it had not ordered the removal of stray dogs but advocated for their management under Animal Birth Control rules. The broader implications and discussions around this issue continue to unravel in the country's highest court.

